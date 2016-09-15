University of Toledo President receives raise despite school's low national ranking

The University of Toledo received a bad grade from the U.S. News and World Report. The school ranked 245 out of 310 schools, dropping to the lowest rank the university has seen in at least 15 years.

Despite falling in the bottom 25 percent of all colleges reviews by the U.S. World and News Report, enrollment at the University was up this year, for the first time in six years.

In the same week as the rankings were released, UT's Board of Trustees announced president Sharon Gabers would get a two percent raise and a twenty percent bonus, worth $90,000. Sharon Gabor took over as president of the university last July.

Students gave their reactions to the raise and the ranking, by saying they are satisfied with the education they are receiving.

"Being the president of the university is like being the president of the United States, you can't fix everything in one year," said Javawn Marbury, a UT student. “When you come in, you inherit what you get so she can't change everything in one year, we've got to be patient, give her time, I am sure we will start to climb back up in the rankings for sure."

he believes moving forward the rankings will increase to reflect the changes being made by the new president.



