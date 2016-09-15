New device available to properly dispose of unwanted prescription meds

Carbon inside the Deterra pouch binds to the medication and makes it useless. (Source: WTOL)

It is something most people have in their homes - Unused or unwanted prescription medication. And too many times it falls into the wrong hands.

But that could change thanks to a new device that literally zaps the narcotics out of the pills.

This deterrent to drug abuse has an appropriate name, Deterra. The drug deactivation systems are now available to you for free.

Drug takeback days have been a success in recent years. There are also dedicated d rop-off boxes inside the Bowling Green police department and Wood County Sheriff's Office.

But you can use Deterra at home.

Carbon inside the pouch binds to the medication and makes it useless.

Milan Karna is the Drug Free Communities Coalition Coordinator for the Wood County Educational Service Center. He explained how it works.

“So what you do is you open the packet. You dump your prescription pills in. And you just pour half the packet with water and you can hear it sizzling. Close it up. Pitch it in the trash," he said.

The water began bubbling inside the pouch right away, as the carbon started making contact with the narcotics in the pills.

“70 percent of prescription drugs out on the market that are unwanted or unused and we have three out of four people that begin heroin dependence, that began on prescription drugs," Karna said.

Deterra has been endorsed by local police, including the Bowling Green Police Division.

“We've had officers that have been able to rescue people and families don't know what to do," said Chief Tony Hetrick said. "This is another thing that we can do to help try to alleviate at least that gateway where things start at.”

Deterra also works for liquid medication and comes in three different sizes, depending on the amount of pills or liquids that you need to dispose of.

While the BG Police Division does not carry the packets, the Wood County Educational Service Center in Bowling Green has them, free of charge. They are incurring the cost of the devices.

The center is on 1867 North Research Drive in Bowling Green. They hope to distribute Deterra to other communities in Wood County to make it even easier for people to get a hold of them.

