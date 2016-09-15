UT awarded nearly $225K to research ways to remove toxic algal blooms from drinking water

The University of Toledo is being awarded money to explore a sustainable treatment approach to the threat of drinking water supplies a result of harmful algal blooms.

The university will receive $224,937 for a three-year project called ‘Engineering Biofilm Dynamics for Cyanotoxins in Biological Water Treatment.’

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur joined the National Science Foundation (NSF) to award the money. She says there could not be a timelier and more important research project to award than this one.

“Lake Erie is under constant threat of toxic algal blooms, and we need to find a more sustainable way to treat the water. Our entire region – our economic future and our livelihood relies on ongoing research such as this at The University of Toledo,” said Kaptur in a statement.

The award begins this month and will be extended through 2019.

