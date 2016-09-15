Terra State Community College moves forward with on campus housing plan

Only a few more than 250 community colleges in the country offer housing for their enrolled students, but one in the northwest Ohio area is working to become the next.

Last week, the Terra State Community College board of trustees approved guaranteed money for a project that would offer campus housing for enrolled students.

As part of Terra's 2016 strategic plan, the apartment style housing will be built along the new entrance road off of State Route 53. The $14.3 million housing project will be able to house 200 enrolled students.

Because a community college can not manage housing due to State law, Terra created a separate organization called Terra Village Holdings, to run the property.

The decision last week was to promise $1.5 million from Terra to the private developer who will fund the majority of the project.

Along with the apartments, the development will also include a fitness center and retail space.

"What this will allow is for an opportunity for students to have that full college experience, and give the opportunity to them to live on campus and experience what it's like at any other college that has housing." said Terra President Jerome Webster.

Next, Terra and the developer will begin working on the final design.

Construction is set to begin next year and will be complete for the 2018 school year.



