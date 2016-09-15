Race for the Cure: How to watch on WTOL 11, FOX 36, MeTV and more!

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Toledo is today! And don't worry, if you can’t make it in person, we have you covered!

The organization has been race-day partners with WTOL since 1995, and this year, we’ll be broadcasting on more screens than ever before.

At 9 a.m., catch the full race live on wtol.com and the WTOL news app. Download the app here. The livestream will be up until 10:30 a.m.

Toledo race coverage will also be broadcast on MeTV from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

And if you’re running the race, be sure to tune into FOX 36 after the Lions game from 4:30 until 6 p.m. We’re re-airing our full coverage - so set those DVRs!

