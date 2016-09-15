Monroe Police use Narcan, save two lives in last 48 hours

Monroe police saved two lives in the past two days with the use of Narcan.

The first incident happened Tuesday around 4:40 a.m. Monroe police were called to a home after reports of a woman found unresponsive and not breathing.

Upon arriving to the scene, Officer Compean accessed the situation and used Narcan to revive the woman. She was later taken to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital for treatment.

The second incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after police received reports of a man found unresponsive.

Police say the 37-year-old man had shallow breathing and had shown signs of using narcotics.

In this case Narcan was also used and life-saving measures were performed, before treatment was continued at an area hospital.

This is the fourth time Naloxone was used by a Monroe police officer, resulting in another saved life within the two days.

