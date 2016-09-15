Addiction can start in the medicine cabinet

When people think of heroin addiction, their first thought likely isn't grandma and grandpa's medicine cabinet. But Lucas County DART officers say recent research shows that's exactly where addition can start.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp spoke at Lutheran Homes Wednesday, educating care givers, seniors and families of the importance of removing unused prescription drugs, especially pain killers, from their homes.

Staff at Lutheran Homes were grateful to have this type of dialogue.

"As far as elderly people, we were shocked to learn the increasing number of older people who are taking these medications and who are getting addicted to them. We feel it is our duty to help bring the community together and have this conversation," said Myndi Millinken, director of admissions at Lutheran Homes.

It's a conversation Sheriff John Tharp says is crucial in educating seniors, families and teens.

He say if people have leftover prescription drugs, including pain killers, they can always drop them off at a fire station, a pharmacy, or during a drug take back event to get rid of them safely.

