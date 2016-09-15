Flint official enters plea in lead-contaminated water case

Michigan's former state epidemiologist has pleaded no contest in an investigation into the lead-contaminated water crisis in Flint.

Corinne Miller entered the plea Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of neglect of duty. In exchange, prosecutors dropped felony misconduct and conspiracy charges.

A no contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated that way for sentencing. Miller's attorney, Kristen Guinn, says Miller entered the plea because of potential civil actions.

Another past city official, former Utilities Administrator Mike Glasgow, pleaded no contest to neglect in May.

Flint, a financially struggling city of 100,000 people, switched from Detroit's water system to the Flint River to save money in 2014. But tests later showed that the river water was improperly treated and coursed through aging pipes and fixtures, releasing toxic lead.

