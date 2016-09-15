Detroit teachers union members ratify contract with district

The union representing Detroit teachers says its members have ratified a new deal with the city's new school district.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers announced vote results late Wednesday.

The union says the contract isn't perfect, but includes pay increases - mostly in the form of bonuses, including a 3 percent bonus for instructors at the top of the salary scale. Elementary school teachers also get an added period for preparation.

The contract includes creating a committee to address teachers' health and safety concerns.

The Detroit district is formally known as the Detroit Public Schools Community District. It was created by the Legislature as part of a bailout of the old district. The contract must be approved by the Detroit Financial Review Commission, which was set up during Detroit's bankruptcy.

