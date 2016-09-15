Big Board Friday Preview: Week 4

High school squads across the state are ready to get conference play underway in Week 4 of Big Board Friday.

Two of the top teams in the Northern Lakes Conference, Perrysburg (2-1) and Springfield (3-0), face off in a match-up that could determine the conference champion.

Perrysburg comes into the game after a 52-24 blowout loss against Whitmer, halting their early season momentum.

The Yellowjackets managed to keep the game tight only for the first quarter before Whitmer’s offense got rolling in the second.

One of the bright spots for Perrysburg’s offense is quarterback Spencer Backus.

Backus put up 270 yards passing and two touchdowns in last week's loss. However, he was also responsible for three interceptions.

In three games, Backus has racked up over 700 yards through the air and seven touchdowns.

Springfield remains undefeated after clobbering Woodward 67-8.

Springfield’s offense has been the key to the team’s early season success. The Blue Devils are averaging more than 50 points per game.

After giving up 34 points in the season opener against Ross, Springfield’s defense has also been stout, allowing a combined 20 points in their last two games.

Perrysburg and Springfield will kickoff at 7:00 P.M. at Springfield High School.

Liberty Center (3-0) and Patrick Henry (3-0) are two other conference foes getting set for a heavy weight bout with conference championship implications.

After clinching two close victories to begin the season, Liberty Center is coming off a 48-13 win against Nelsonville-York.

The Tiger’s pass defense held strong last week, allowing the Buckeyes to complete just over 30 percent of their passes for 143 yards. They also forced an interception.

Patrick Henry is coming off their third straight 20 point victory, with a 47-27 route of Columbus Grove.

Unlike Liberty Center, the Patriots’ offense is their bread and butter. Patrick Henry has put up a three game total of 116 points.

The game is also notable as the last meeting between two on-field rivals and off-field friends Bill Inselmann and Rex Lingruen. Lingruen announced earlier this year his 31st season as head coach of Liberty Center would be his last.

Liberty Center and Patrick Henry will kickoff at 7:00 P.M. at Patrick Henry High School.

Bedford (3-0) is preparing for their first big test of the season when they travel to face Saline (3-0) and former Whitmer head coach Joe Palka.

Bedford edged out a 22-21 overtime win A.A. Pioneer last week.

Before the victory, they beat both St. Francis de Sales and Fenton by 23 points. The offense was also on a roll with 95 points in the past two games.

But last week, the Kicking Mules had to make a late comeback to defeat the Pioneers.

Saline comes into the game after a close game of their own.

The Hornets have played perhaps the strangest opening three weeks in all of southeast Michigan.

Saline was scheduled to open up their season against Rockford, but Rockford was forced forfeit the game because 30 of their players were sick on gameday.

The following week, Saline finally took the field against Holy Names from Ontario, winning big 69 to 13.

Finally last week, the Hornets won 24-21 in a closely contested game against Skyline.

Bedford and Saline will face-off at 7:00 P.M. at Saline High School.

All three games will have extended coverage on Dunn Chevy Buick Big Board Friday at 11:15 P.M

Other notable games this week include:

Lima Senior vs. Whitmer

St. John’s vs. Fremont Ross

Clay vs. Central Catholic

Findlay vs. St. Francis

Anthony Wayne vs. Northview

Bowling Green vs. Maumee

Southview vs. Napoleon

Bowsher vs. Clyde

Fostoria vs. Eastwood

Genoa vs. Elmwood

Lake vs. Rossford

Archbold vs. Swanton

Toledo Christian vs. Gibsonburg

Ayersville vs. Tinora

Van Buren vs. Liberty Benton

For the latest scores on these games and more, download the Big Board app.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.