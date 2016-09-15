UT hosts 4th annual Rainn Day to raise awareness of sexual assault

College campuses across the country are being urged to do more about sexual assault.

Shocking numbers show that in the first six weeks of the fall semester the number of sexual assaults on campus are significantly higher, and a college woman is more likely to be sexually assaulted than robbed.

According to a new report, 19 cases of sexual assault on college campuses across the country have been recorded since the beginning of 2016.

Students walking through Centennial Mall at the University of Toledo were able to stop and notice the shirts on display made by victims of sexual assault and their families.

The display was all a part of the fourth annual RAINN Day - which stands for Rape, Abuse, and incest National Network. It is the largest national anti-sexual violence organization.

The shirts, along with umbrellas made by student organizations were all displayed to bring education and awareness to sexual assault.

“Sexual assault is a national problem, it is a national campus problem. We just want to make sure that we are in the forefront in making sure students are educated and we can provide those awareness events,” said Lindsay Tuttle.

Debra Stoll, Director of the Hope Center, says they are working side by side with university leaders to bring education and awareness to the campus.

“We've been very fortunate to be community partners with the university. They have been trying to strengthen their sexual assault program and we have been partnering with them,” said Stoll.

She says getting the word out about the resources provided on campus is extremely important to help combat the issue.

“Events like this are very important because they draw attention to the problem. It's not preaching, it's not blaming, and it’s merely bringing the problem out so people recognize it. And, it gives us the opportunity to present information in a non-threatening way,” said Stoll.

The organizations offer counseling for students as well as a 24-hour help line for victims.

