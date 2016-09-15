Ohio Dept. of Education releases school district report cards

The Ohio Department of Education released grades for the 2015/2016 school year in districts across the state Thursday.

Toledo Public Schools was given several failing grades, but other district scores throughout Northwest Ohio vary.

Here’s a full breakdown of local schools. Click the arrow in the upper right corner of the document to open it in a new window.

The report card is broken down into different categories, called measures, which look at things like achievement and progress.

Here are some examples:

Indicators Met and Performance Index shows whether students' performances on tests meet state standards, and how well students performed on tests overall.

Graduation rates look at the percentage of students who are successfully finishing high school with a diploma in four or five years.

The 'Prepared For Success Grade' looks at how prepared students are for life after high school.

A four-part category grades the progress of students:

Overall Value-Added Grade shows the progress of all students.

Gifted Value-Added Grade shows the progress of gifted students.

Lowest 20 Percent Value-Added Grade shows the progress of the students whose academic performance is in the lowest 20 percent of students statewide.

SWD Value-Added Grade shows the progress of students with disabilities.

TPS received an F for Achievement, which shows how many students have a minimum or proficient level of knowledge. The district was also given F's for Graduation Rate and Prepared for Success, meaning an ideal number of students aren't graduating in 4 or 5 years and many that do are under-prepared for success.

While the letter grades show TPS isn't meeting the state standards in several areas, Superintendent Romules Durant says the graduation rate went up by 6.5 percent, and the district received A's and B's in the categories measuring how different groups of students are progressing.

"We're showing a well-rounded education; that their kids are getting above a year's growth," said Dr. Durant. "So we're excited about that cause at the end of the day, we're always looking at the growth from point A to point B."

The Ohio Department of Education says it's hard to compare these grades to last year, as the state raised expectations across the board and changed testing to make sure students are prepared.

Here’s a brief breakdown of all the components:

Gain more understanding of the report card components here.

And check out how all of Ohio's school districts rank here.

