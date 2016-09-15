Wood Co. receives $11,000 mosquito grant

Summer and mosquito season may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the treat of illness is gone.

Right now, health officials are taking preventative measures for mosquito-born illnesses by providing funding for 31 counties across Ohio.

The Wood County Health District has received a $11,000 grant to use toward education and outreach.

"Well, this year because the monies came to us a little late, education and outreach, we can get that started right away. We are going to be getting our partnership strengthened. We're working with Bowling Green State University. They already have surveillance going on with some of the traps that we have given to them," said Lana Glore, director of environmental health. "And then our plan is for next year to get full swing into surveillance during the entire mosquito season. Then we can collect that data and provide that to the state health department and to people in Wood County in general."

