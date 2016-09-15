Family of east Toledo shooting victim very emotional as bond set for suspect

A woman is dead after a shooting in east Toledo Thursday.

The call came in just after 8:30 a.m. for a shooting at a home on the 600 block of Church Street near Elmore. Crews arrived to the scene to find Denise Glover, 29, outside of the home with at least one gun shot wound to the chest. She was then transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center, where she later died.

Officers at the scene say it appears to have been the result of a domestic violence situation.

Neighbors say they believe Denise was coming home from dropping her kid off at school when the shooting happened. They say she lived with her boyfriend at the home and that the two were heard arguing earlier in the morning.

"She's a mom. From what I hear, she's a great mom. And it's sad that there's a child involved," said Tina, a nearby neighbor.

The shooting did occur as children were walking to Navarre Elementary School, but the school was never put on lockdown.

Neighbors described what they heard after police responded to the shooting.

“The lady, she was out there screaming and scaring the kids. A man came out and calmed her down, then the godmother came and was screaming 'You shot her, you shot her' and he said 'No I didn't,'" said a neighbor.

The suspect, Maurice Kenney, 46, eventually turned himself in and was booked at the Lucas County Jail on murder charges. He was also charged with tampering with evidence and a gun specification.

On Friday, he appeared in court where his bond was set at $1 million with no 10 percent.

Glover's family was very emotional in the courtroom.

"Everybody loved her, we loved her so much, and it's just messed up how somebody can just take somebody's life like that. And she didn't do nothing to nobody," said Denise's sister Enette Glover.

"I want to make sure he'll never ever, ever see the daylight again cause he don't need to see it. He don't deserve to see the daylight ever, ever," said Denise's sister Evette Glover.

Family members say their sister had confronted Kenny after learning he was allegedly cheating on her.

Kenney did not enter a plea during court Friday.

On Monday, Kenney was given a public attorney to defend him. His bond was kept at $1 million. He will be back in court next month.

Police are still looking for more information as they continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.