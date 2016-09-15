Woman arrested after using doggy door to steal from parent's hom - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman arrested after using doggy door to steal from parent's home

Kayla Brazzil (Source: Toledo Police) Kayla Brazzil (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A woman is arrested and charged after police say she wedged through a doggy dog to steal from her grandparent's home in south Toledo.

According to the police report, Kayla Brazzil, 22, entered the home on the 1800 block of Green Valley Drive through none other than the doggy door Tuesday. According to the homeowners, Brazzil's grandparents, she then stole a television set from the living room. The surveillance video, which led to her arrest, was then turned over to police. 

Brazzil is now charged with one county of burglary. According to the police report, she also had an outstanding warrant for a theft from a former employer. 

Brazzil told police upon arrest that she is currently homeless.  

In court Thursday, Brazzil's bond was set at $50,000 with no 10 percent. 

Her next court date is scheduled for Sept. 22. 

