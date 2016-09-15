Downtown intersection reopens after underground fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Downtown intersection reopens after underground fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An intersection in Downtown Toledo is back open after an equipment failure sparked an underground fire Wednesday. 

It happened at Jackson and Superior. The intersection was closed for several hours as crews worked to put out the fire.

Toledo Edison says they are still looking into what caused the equipment failure that caused the fire. 

