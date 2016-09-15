Horse dies after being hit by van on Woodville Road

A horse is dead after being hit by a van in Lake Township.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Woodville Road at Frey. Police say a van crashed into the horse, who was standing in the road.

The crash shutdown the road for quite some time. The horse was killed on impact. The van sustained some heavy damages, but the driver is expected to be okay.

The road has since been reopened.

