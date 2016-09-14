Owens Community college hosts open enrollment for displaced ITT Tech students

The closing of ITT Tech has left students in the Toledo area with college credits, but nowhere to attend.

Owens Community College is one of several schools stepping up to help those students.

Wednesday evening, the school held an open enrollment event for the displaced students, allowing them to get information on the program and potentially carry their credits over from ITT Tech.

“This is a really big pot hole for students as they continue on their educational journey. I refuse to say road block because there are institutions such as Owens that are willing to do whatever we can and provide support. So, it’s a pothole, but let us help you navigate that and see what we can do to keep you moving on your path,” said Meghan Schmidbeauer, from the Admissions Office at Owens Community College.

The enrollment took place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., students were able to ask questions about financial aid and transferring calls.

