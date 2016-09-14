Toledo trash numbers: schedule pickups or be fined

City residents now have 12 bulk pickups throughout the year instead of 4. (Source: WTOL)

The City of Toledo has collected more than $2,000 in fines, as they work to stop people from setting out bulk trash without first scheduling a pickup with Republic Services. It's all part of a new system to keep neighborhoods clean.

Back in January, the city and Republic Services agreed to change up the way trash gets from the curb to the trash truck.

Cindy Geronimo, Division of Code Enforcement commissioner, says the 94,850 households using Republic now get one scheduled bulk pickup a month, instead of only once a quarter.

"Overall the processes seem to work very well," said Geronimo. "On average, we get about 500 - Republic - has 500 bulk pickups that happen on a weekly basis."

Those who set out a bulk pickup without scheduling get warned and then fined. Geronimo says since January, 3,442 people were warned.

"We've sent out 16 $75 tickets, we've sent out two $150 tickets, and two $300 tickets," said Geronimo.

She says Republic is still picking up those unscheduled bulk pickups, as long as they're properly bagged and contained. Any what she calls 'wild' set outs - think trash all over the place - become the city's problem. Geronimo says since January, they've dealt with 399.

"They can charge the property owner for the clean up of that site, and then also, they'll issue them a ticket," said Geronimo. She says the city charges $4.95 per minute for clean up.

Geronimo says trash shouldn't sit out longer than a week. Call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 to report trash in your neighborhood.

"So we can get to the bottom of what's going on with that set out, because we want to all work together to make our city look cleaner and nicer," said Geronimo.

Can't wait until next month's bulk pickup? d rop off items at the Friendship Park Senior Center Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a press release:

"Toledo residents can bring up to 10 tires (on or off the rim) to be recycled free of charge. Residents can also dispose of latex paint for $1 per 1 gallon can, $5 per 5 gallon can. Residents can bring bulky items for disposal. No console or projection TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators or large appliances will be accepted."



