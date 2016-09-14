Panel to decide if Sandusky Co. Sheriff will be suspended - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Panel to decide if Sandusky Co. Sheriff will be suspended

A panel will decide if Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer, who is facing charges, will be suspended.

On Tuesday, Ohio’s Chief Justice appointed three judges to a special commission to consider the matter.

Overmyer is facing charges after allegedly stealing medications from prescription drug disposal drop boxes. He’s also accused of deceiving doctors into giving him painkillers and misusing department funds. 

He’s pleaded not guilty on all charges against him.

