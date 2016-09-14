Huge crowd lines downtown streets for parade honoring hometown hero, Robert Easter Jr.

A huge crowd, decked out in "E Bunny" t-shirts, lined the streets of downtown Toledo on Sunday for a parade honoring the new IBF Lightweight Champion of the World, Robert Easter Jr.

Easter, who is a Bowsher graduate, was surrounded by family and friends at the jam-packed event as he showed off his championship belt.

Easter is better known as E Bunny to the boxing world and he was all smiles throughout the day.

After the parade, One Government Center was shoulder to shoulder with people young and old as Easter was presented with the key to the city by Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

(The key to the city is in the shape of a frog, by the way.)

The day was also declared to be "Easter Sunday".

One young boxer, who's seen some of the spotlight for himself, said seeing the city honor a local world champion makes his dream of one day winning a title seem that much closer.

"It gives me hope because I see that I can accomplish that," said Wayne Lawrence, a 15-year-old amateur boxer, known as Pretty Boy Bam Bam in the ring. "I'm young coming up in the boxing game. So now, I see that and now it makes me want to go harder at what I want to do."

Easter secured the lightweight title in a 12-round split decision against Richard Commey on Sept. 9, 2016. He is 18-0 as a professional fighter.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.