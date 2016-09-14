Woman convicted for fraud against elderly Fostoria resident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman convicted for fraud against elderly Fostoria resident

SENECA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Seneca County jury has convicted a woman for the theft from an elderly person. 

Patricia Stuward was arrested as the result of a January 2016 investigation into a fraud scheme against an elderly Fostoria resident. According to the Seneca County Prosecutor's Office, Stuward was assisted in the scheme by Tanor Toby and Sampson Cojolo who were also arrested and subsequently convicted for their roles in the crime. 

Stuward's bond has been revoked. Her sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. 

