Putnam County woman accused of attacking priest with hammer behind bars

A Putnam County woman is behind bars after police say she beat a retired Roman Catholic priest with a hammer.

It all happened on Labor Day in the Putnam County town of Cloverdale.

According to police, Father Herman Scherger, 86, was attacked after he pulled into his driveway.

Police then arrested Frances Wilhelm, 65, and charged her with felonious assault in the case.

Father Scherger was taken to the hospital for head wounds.

Wilhelm was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. She is now in the Putnam County Jail.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Wilhelm was arraigned. Her bond was set at $250,000.

Wilhelm will be back in court on Sept. 20.

