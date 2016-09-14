Arrest made in west Toledo car break-ins - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Arrest made in west Toledo car break-ins

(Source: Lucas County Jail) (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was arrested early Wednesday after police caught him breaking into several people’s vehicles.

Dontayveon Jones, 19, is charged with four counts of theft and possession of criminal tools. He was booked into the Lucas County Jail and later released on his own recognizance bond.

Police say he broke into four vehicles using a spark plug and stole people’s personal belongings. They say he also had a flashlight on him at the time he was arrested.

It’s not known if Jones is connected to other car break-ins in the area.

Jones was scheduled to be arraigned before a judge in Toledo Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly