UPS to hire 500 in Toledo

The United Parcel Service (UPS) is set to hire 500 people in the Toledo area for the 2016 holiday season.

These new jobs will include 250 package handlers, 25 drivers, and 225 diver-helpers at both part-time and seasonal positions.

Pay rates include:

$18.75 per hour for drivers plus $500 weekly availability bonus

$10.15 per hour for package handlers plus $75-$100 weekly availability bonus

$15 per hour for driver-helpers

Permanent UPS jobs also include benefits such as healthcare and retirement. College student workers are also eligible for tuition assistance through the company.

The UPS facility for the Toledo area is located at 1550 Holland Road in Maumee. For more information and an online application, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.