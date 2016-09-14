Two injured in LaSalle Township crash

Two people are recovering after a crash in LaSalle Township Tuesday.

It happened around 12:22 p.m. on Telegraph Road near the Yagerville Road intersection.

Michigan state troopers say a 49-year-old driver traveling south on Yagerville collided with a semi traveling north after crossing the median line.

A third vehicle then hit the semi after failing to avoid the crash. Both the semi-truck driver and driver of the third vehicle were uninjured.

The driver and 67-year-old passenger of the first vehicle were airlifted to both Promedica Toledo Hospital and Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, where they are listed in critical condition.

Michigan state police are still investigating the incident. If you have any additional information, please call 734-242-3500.

