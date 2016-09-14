Appliance Center to hold biggest sale in 50 years

Appliance Center is holding a major warehouse sale this weekend, a sale that has been called their biggest in 50 years.

The store will have products on sale for up to 75 percent off and includes appliances, furniture, mattresses, cabinetry, flooring, electronics and more.

The sale will be held at their warehouse location at 4223 South Avenue in Toledo on:

Friday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 18 from 11: a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Additionally, the store will hold open interviews at the sale. They hope to hire at least 30 people for its recent expansion.

Appliance Center will also have a pre-registration opportunity for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Friday through Sunday, at their warehouse location - the same place as the sale.

For more information on the warehouse sale, go to the Appliance Center website.

For more information on pre-registration for the Race for the Cure, head to WTOL's "Race for the Cure 2016" section of our website and news app.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.