UT hosts program for student/police discourse

Students at the University of Toledo are coming together to have an open discussion about police relationships with our community.

The Diversity and Inclusion Program at UT organized Tuesday's event, which aims at promoting discourse between both students and local police.

UT's president says the idea sparked from recent police interactions across the country.

"We certainly want to foster an excellent relationship with our university community and our police, and there has been a broad conversation nationally, so anytime we can talk and raise questions, comments, things we should be thinking about, I think it's important," said Dr. Sharon Gaber, president of the University of Toledo.

Doctor Gaber says she wants everyone at UT to feel like they are a part of the community.

