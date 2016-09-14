1 dead, 1 hospitalized after deadly crash in Henry County

One man is dead, another in the hospital following a deadly crash in Henry County.

It happened around 7:19 p.m. on US 24 at CR 17D in Napoleon Township.

The sheriff's department says James Bostelman, 61, was crossing US 24 at CR 17D when another driver slammed into his car.

Bostelman had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo, where he later died.

The other driver involved was transported to Mercy of Defiance with serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

