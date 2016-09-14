Million dollar bond set for man accused of 7-Eleven murder, warrants issued for 2 others

A $1 million bond has been set for the man accused of murdering 24-year-old George Smith outside of the 7-Eleven on Western Avenue Friday.

Police arrested Demarcus Lawhorn, 25, around noon Tuesday. They say he got out on an SUV with two other men, approached Smith in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven and shot him in front of one other adult and six kids.

Lawhorn is now charged with premeditated aggravated murder in the case. On Wednesday, he faced a judge and his bond was set at $1 million.

Family members of Lawhorn tell WTOL 11 he is innocent.

"My son got out to fight, not to shoot. The one who shot him needs to turn his (explicit) or they need to get out there and look for him," said Lawhorn's mother Shantelle Lawhorn.

"He is innocent. I don't care what nobody say, he innocent. And whoever did it better turn their self in or I'll come and look for you," said Lawhorn's cousin Schiquita Neese.

Lawhorn is now being held on a $1 million bond with no 10 percent.

The two others involved in the murder have not yet been found. Aggravated murder warrants have been issued in the case for Alexander Williams, 31, and Davonte Nicholson, 20.

Toledo police say a fire that took place on Nebraska Avenue Wednesday morning is also linked to the murder. But at this time they would not say how it is directly linked to the incident.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

