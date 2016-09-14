Morning house fire on Nebraska could be connected to murder at 7-Eleven

Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in central Toledo Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Nebraska Avenue near Hawley. When crews arrived flames could be seen coming from the second floor.

Neighbors say a family of four lives at the home, but that no one was home at the time of the fire.

The home has major damage, but crews say is salvageable.

The fire chief tells WTOL 11 the fire may be connected to the shooting death at the 7-Eleven on Western Avenue Friday.

The cause of the fire in still under investigation.

