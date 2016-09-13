Historic lighthouse in Port Clinton receives fifth order Fresnel - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Historic lighthouse in Port Clinton receives fifth order Fresnel Lens

PORT CLINTON, OH (WTOL) -

The recently restored and relocated Port Clinton lighthouse marked another milestone Sunday afternoon, with the installation of a Fifth order Fresnel lens.

The replica lens is similar to one that was in the lighthouse for decades. The lens was removed by the U.S. Coast Guard when the lighthouse was taken off the west pier in 1952 and replaced with a steel tower.

The replica lens was built and designed by Dan Spinella, a Florida lens designer and preservationist. The installation took nearly two and a half hours to complete.

A formal lighting ceremony will take place Sept. 26. The lighthouse will be dedicated by Rear Admiral June Ryan, the commander of the Ninth Coast Guard District.

