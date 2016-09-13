Komen Phone Bank: Register and learn more about the Race for the Cure today!

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure events in Toledo and Findlay are just a week away, and the organization is ramping up their registration efforts.

Komen representatives will be at WTOL on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to provide more information about the events and help people register to run.

Anyone who needs help can call 419-725-1600 from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday - you can also learn more online about the Toledo or Findlay races.

Race For the Cure 'in memory' and 'in celebration' honorees

The Race for the Cure has become a signature event in Northwest Ohio, with tens of thousands taking part each year.

Can't participate? You can also donate online to the Toledo and Findlay races.

The money raised from the events helps support research to put an end to breast cancer.

