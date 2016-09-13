Detroit program to train residents for construction jobs

The city of Detroit plans to launch a program designed to train residents for careers in construction and skilled trades.

The city says Tuesday the effort will train Detroiters in skills connected to jobs in the construction industry. The program is being developed by the Detroit Employment Solutions Corp., the city's workforce agency. Classes will last 4-6 weeks and will begin this fall.

Mayor Mike Duggan notes that the city is experiencing "a real construction boom." In a statement, he says the goal "is to help make sure city residents have the skills they need to fill these jobs so we can have a turnaround that includes Detroiters rebuilding Detroit."

Under plans for the program, graduates will have the skills necessary to immediately transition into a job or apprenticeship.

