Bond set for woman charged with murder in intentional hit-and-run

A Toledo woman has been charged with murder after police say she intentionally hit a man with her car and left the scene.

Police were called to the 900 block of N Huron for a crash around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

When officers arrived, they found Anthony Rayford, 50, laying in the street. He was taken to St. Vincent’s for treatment but died the next day.

Police have now arrested and charged Halania Cowans-McCray, 39, with the crime. Police believe she hit Rayford with her car intentionally and left the scene. 

On Wednesday, her bond was set at $500,000 with no 10 percent. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

