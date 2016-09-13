Ohio Attorney General: Heroin addiction can affect anyone

The state of Ohio is in the throes of a heroin epidemic.

The health department says more than 1,400 people died of heroin overdoses last year. That's a huge rise from just 87 people back in 2003.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says heroin addiction can affect anyone.

"What we're seeing in Ohio and in many states, I know, is that this is penetrating every single group, you know, there is no economic group that is free of this problem race, sex, age. It's unlike any epidemic that I've ever seen because its everywhere," said DeWine.

Just last week, the East Liverpool Police Department released photos of two adults overdosed on heroin and passed out in a car with a small child in the back seat.

Officials said they decided to release the photos, whether they bothered people or not, to raise awareness.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.