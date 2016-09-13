Perrysburg Twp. Fire host annual EMS Day at Owens Community College

The Perrysburg Township Fire Department hosted its annual EMS Day at Owens Community College Tuesday.

The fire department has put on the event for over 20 years to help train future emergency physicians essential fire and EMS skills.

"It may be a little bit faster for us first responders that know what's happening, but for them, they're going to get the feel of wow it's been 30 minutes and look what we had to do to actually gain access to get this person out," said Rossford Fire Chief Josh Drouard.

Other area police and fire crews assisted in the training.

