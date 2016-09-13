Lucas Co. Commissioners to make decision on fate of Hotel Seagate

Lucas County Commissioners are preparing to make a decision on the fate of Hotel Seagate.

County officials took over the building almost two years ago and still it remains lifeless.

Now, county commissioners say they are finally ready to take the next step.

During a news conference Tuesday, commissioners requested proposals for the development of Hotel Seagate.

A new hotel would help support the Seagate Convention Center, and all agree that the former hotel is quite the eye sore in the middle of developing downtown.

Commissioner Carol Contrada says Lucas County saw over 8 million visitors in 2015 and only 1.5 million of those visitors stayed overnight.

Contrada says tourism is a billion dollar industry here in our county, and it's time to give those visitors a place to stay and enjoy downtown.

According to their data gathering, 250 to 400 hotel rooms are needed in the downtown area.

"It is difficult for people who want to come downtown for a convention, business, or for travel to find a place to stay downtown. We really have the room to support the hotels, we need the hotel space, we need the hotel rooms in Downtown Toledo," said Contrada.

County officials purchased the property before ProMedica leaders made the announcement they would be moving downtown.

Commissioner Pete Gerken tells says he believes the price would've nearly doubled if they had waited any longer to make the purchase.

"We are looking for a nationally branded hotel with a qualified development team that would handle anything from construction, design and operation in partnership with the board of commissioners," said Gerken.

County commissioners will be accepting proposals for the redevelopment of Hotel Seagate until October 14.

