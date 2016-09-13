Trump Victory Center opens in Perrysburg as Election Day nears

With Election Day only eight short weeks away, the local Republican Party is opening up a new Trump Victory Center in our area.

The center is located on Louisiana Avenue in Downtown Perrysburg and will help better serve local Republican voters.

Lucas County Republican Party Chairman Jon Stainbrook says there are victory centers being opened up all around the state as Election Day nears.

"We opened up what we call victory centers months ago. Trump has an office inside of our headquarters and now we are expanding and hiring people in Wood County and also all over the state. I think there are like another 34 victory centers opening across the state. There will be more added as we go per week," said Stainbrook.

The communication director for the Trump/Pence campaign in Ohio says the additional victory center location in Perrysburg will allow more access for supporters in neighborhoods.

