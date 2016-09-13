Homeless to Hero: Rescue dog to comfort Toledo firefighters

A special dog is on his way to Toledo to lift some spirits.

Smokey was rescued from a kill shelter in Utah as part of a program called “Homeless to Hero.” The program works with agencies to put dogs where they’re needed most.

Now, he'll spend his days as an emotional support dog with the Toledo Fire Department.

"Firefighters go on calls, and some of them are pretty horrific, and then they have to immediately turn around and go to work. There's got to be something to help as soon as they get back to that station to kinda change channels, to kinda decompress, and this is the perfect environment for this dog," said Marie Peck, founder of Fetch Foundation.

Smokey will live at the Toledo Fire Department full time once he arrives.

