Ohio deer hunting season kicks off Sept. 24 with archery

Ohio is opening deer hunting with the annual archery season, followed by statewide youth gun, gun and muzzleloader seasons.

Hunters participating in the archery season that starts Sept. 24 must have a valid Ohio hunting license and a valid deer permit.

The Department of Natural Resources says white-tailed deer hunters will find similar hunting regulations to last year and county bag limits and antlerless permit use unchanged.

Overall, deer populations are slightly higher than last year, spurring predictions that the statewide harvest could increase 5 percent to 10 percent.

The statewide bag limit is six deer, including no more than one buck.

The youth gun season runs Nov. 19-20, with gun season taking place Nov. 28-Dec. 4 and Dec. 17-18. Muzzleloader has been moved to Jan. 7-10.

Online: http://wildohio.gov

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.