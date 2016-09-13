Couple arrested, accused of attacking man in his east Toledo hom - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Couple arrested, accused of attacking man in his east Toledo home

A Toledo couple was arrested Tuesday after police say they broke into a man’s apartment and assaulted him.

Jane Henneman, 58, and William Reece, 61, are both charged with aggravated burglary and are scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday.

The incident happened at an apartment at 541 Milton Street just after midnight. Steven Keaton told police that the two entered into his apartment and demanded money. He says Henneman then hit him with a metal pole and Reece punched and kicked him.

Henneman’s home address is in the same apartment building as the victim. It’s not known if they have had any issues in the past.

Henneman was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for allegedly offering a man money in exchange for sex. 

Both Henneman and Reece will face a judge next week. 

