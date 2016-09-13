Wanted man taken off the streets of Tiffin

A wanted man is now off the streets.

Tiffin police arrested Cody Johnson, 26, Monday with help from the Seneca County Drug Task Force.

Police say there was an active warrant out for Johnson, who is known to be violent.

On Monday, police got reports of his whereabouts in Tiffin, and were then able to arrest him during a search at a nearby home.

Johnson is now facing multiple charges, including possession of crack cocaine, criminal tools, breaking and entering, kidnapping, aggravated menacing and multiple counts of weapons under disability.

He is being held at the Seneca County Jail.

