The Andersons looks to hire at job fair

Job hunters, this could be your lucky day! The Andersons is looking to hire! 

The company is hosting a job fair Tuesday at its Maumee location for several open positions across the area.   

If you plan to attend, you should apply on the company's website first. 

The job fair starts at 10 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. 

