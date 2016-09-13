Person hit by car in north Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Person hit by car in north Toledo

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police say someone has been hit by a car in north Toledo. 

It happened on Alexis and Telegraph. 

No serious injuries were reported. 

The scene has since be cleared. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly