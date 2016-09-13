Crews respond to house fire in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews respond to house fire in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in west Toledo. 

It's happening on Drexel Drive. No one was inside.  

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the flames. 

