Tim Kaine talks Clinton's health, free college tuition in Ohio

Hillary Clinton's vice presidential pick Sen. Tim Kaine stopped in Ohio Monday and gave more specifics on a huge promise in their campaign – free college tuition.

There was a big round of cheers for Senator Kaine as he spoke to supporters of the Clinton-Kaine ticket and students of Stivers High School.

He started by addressing the health of Hillary Clinton, who stumbled Sunday and is said to have pneumonia.

“I know you are probably just like me, thinking about Hillary right now after she was at the outdoor ceremony yesterday and got overheated a little bit,” said Sen. Kaine, Democratic vice presidential nominee. “But I can tell you this, within a few minutes after I heard the news, I reached out to her, and she said ‘I'm going to be fine.’”

Senator Kaine also had a message for high school and college students.

The Clinton-Kaine plan is to make in-state college tuition free in households under $125,000 a year. And debt-free by graduation for households over that amount.

“I'm one semester away of finishing paying for college for my kids, so I’m a really happy guy,” said Sen. Kaine. “But I see how much has changed since I was there. Hillary and I and my wife Ann, we know kind of what you're grappling with. We want to help.”

