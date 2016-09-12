Amber Alert Canceled: 15-year-old girl found safe

The Brunswick Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl on Monday.

Police said Robin Roberts has been last seen leaving a K-Mart on Center Road with her biological father, William Roberts, around 7:49 p.m.

Portage County Job and Family Services removed her from the care of her father a week ago. Police say William Roberts is a registered sex offender and known drug abuser, who has two warrants out for his arrest for drug paraphernalia.

Robin was later found safe.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.