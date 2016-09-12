Amber Alert Canceled: 15-year-old girl found safe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Amber Alert Canceled: 15-year-old girl found safe

Robin Roberts (Source: Brunswick Police Dept. Facebook page) Robin Roberts (Source: Brunswick Police Dept. Facebook page)
William Roberts (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) William Roberts (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
BRUNSWICK, OH (WTOL) -

The Brunswick Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl on Monday. 

Police said Robin Roberts has been last seen leaving a K-Mart on Center Road with her biological father, William Roberts, around 7:49 p.m.

Portage County Job and Family Services removed her from the care of her father a week ago. Police say William Roberts is a registered sex offender and known drug abuser, who has two warrants out for his arrest for drug paraphernalia.

Robin was later found safe. 

