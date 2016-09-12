911 calls released after man allegedly shoots, kills stepson

A $1 million bond has been set for the man accused for killing his own stepson.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at their home on Oaktree Court, just off Pickle Road in Oregon.

Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre says Gary Auxier, 60, and his stepson Brian Carter, 30, got into a lengthy argument over Carter not having a job. That's when the Chief says Auxier went to the basement and grabbed his 44 caliber handgun and shot up to the second floor, hitting Carter in the head.

Carter's mother and stepbrother called 911 after the shooting - Warning: graphic language can be heard in the call.

Carter later died at the hospital.

"Well, this is a very rare occurrence in the City of Oregon. A domestic situation where tempers got hot - there was an argument, and there was accessibility to a gun. And when there is accessibility to a gun, bad things happen," said Chief Navarre.

Auxier is now charged with murder and is being held at the Lucas County Jail. He appeared by video before a judge Tuesday, where his bond was set at $1 million.

Chief Navarre says Auxier has no recent history of domestic violence and had been consuming alcohol at the time of the murder.

Auxier now awaits a preliminary hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.