Toledo will be charged $1 if Council decides to purchase ODOT garage

The city of Toledo will only have to pay $1 if council decides to buy the old Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) garage on Detroit Ave.

The garage is currently overgrown with weeds and filled with empty buildings, but the space could find a new purpose if some Toledo leaders get their way. The property has been vacant for quite a few years, after ODOT moved to Monclova Township.

The city has thought about taking over the property before, but the deal just never came full circle.

This time, Toledo City Councilman Rob Luderman says he hopes council is able to put the property to good use.

“The only impact immediately is a dollar to transfer the property but there is a cell tower so the city would get the revenue generated off the cell tower,” said Luderman.

During a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Councilman Luderman hopes to get his questions answered. He plans to look into the costs associated with acquiring the land, including maintenance and environmental concerns.

“I'm sure there were gas pumps and gas tanks. I don't know if those have been taken out. Those are issues I want to bring up at our hearing tomorrow and get answers before we vote on it,” said Luderman.

He says multiple purposes for the property has been discussed, including expanding the Schneider soccer fields or selling a portion of the land to the Kroger store next door for their expansion.

We're not planning on building buildings or anything else here other than if the Kroger wants to expand, we just want to talk about it,” said Luderman.

Luderman believes council will vote Tuesday on buying the property, but if they don’t, he says waiting another few weeks isn’t going to hurt anything.

